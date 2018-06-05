Turkey reassures Iraq over water supply as Tigris River levels dip amid dam work

Turkey has said Iraqis have nothing to fear from the filling of an upstream reservoir on the Tigris River, saying “sufficient quantities of water” would continue to flow to the neighbouring country.

Ambassador Fatih Yildiz told reporters in Baghdad that it will take nearly a year to fill the reservoir behind Turkey’s Ilisu dam.

The level of the Tigris River has visibly dropped since the filling began on Friday, with Iraqis able to cross the river on foot in some places.

The Tigris and the Euphrates, which has also been affected by upstream Turkish dams, are Iraq’s main source of water.

The recent shortages have also been blamed on dams built on tributaries in neighbouring Iran.