Villagers vow court battle over third runway at Heathrow Airport

Mr Barwick, whose grandchildren are the sixth generation of his family, to live in the region, described the way that residents have been treated as “an absolute disgrace.”

Roy Barwick lives in Harmondsworth, one of the villages which is being told to make way for Heathrow’s third runway.

As controversial plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport were approved by ministers, the villagers vowed take their battle to court.

Defiance, frustration and just a little bit of anger was stoked up among villagers living in the shadow of the proposed Heathrow runway.

He said: “My family all live here in Harmondsworth. My children and grandchildren occupy four houses and we will all be forcibly evicted from our homes.”

The runway row has rumbled on for years and people have made plans over the many years based on assurances there would be no third runway, according to campaigners.

Mr Barwick said: “We have been treated as if we are airport fodder so that we can be lied to and evicted at will.

“You cannot put your life on hold for 15 years which is what we have been forced to do.

“Community and continuity is important to people. This is a situation where people in an English village who are living quietly and peacefully are being made displaced persons in our own country.”

Neil Keveren, whose house will face the boundary fence of the new runway, said residents feel “100% betrayed” and vowed that “a legal challenge will start next if the MPs fail us.”

He lives in Harmondsworth and was born in Sipson, another village which is set to be impacted.

Fizzing with anger and frustration, he pointed out that the latest move comes years after David Cameron’s “no ifs, no buts” commitment that there would be no third runway at Heathrow.

He described the Conservatives now as a “big disappointment” on this issue.

He said: “It is like a bad dream.

“I will be 55 paces from the boundary fence. I am fabric to that area. My grandparents worked the land. My little garden is my sanctuary. I want to sit there and there is no figure you can put on memories, life and history.