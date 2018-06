Wessex Water customers receive letter calling man rude word

A letter explaining upcoming works from a water company included a rogue line which described someone as a twat.

Bath-based Wessex Water has since apologised to customers who received the letter, noting it contained “inappropriate language”.

The five-word sentence was set out in bold among details about roadworks, pipe works and an apology for any inconvenience.

Twitter user @AlanaBarke shared the full letter on social media adding: “May I congratulate Tom Wysocki for being mentioned in dispatches”.