What the papers say – June 5

Advice to Grenfell Tower residents to “stay put” during the catastrophe and comedian Michael McIntyre getting robbed on the school run make headlines on Tuesday.

Several papers lead with evidence heard by the Grenfell inquiry that orders for residents to remain in their flats as fire spread may have made “all the difference between life and death”.

There is also a show of unity in papers across the north of England over the rail crisis.

The Guardian says the Grenfell inquiry heard how serious safety breaches on the night of the disaster included the presence of more than 100 non-compliant fire doors, a malfunctioning firefighting lift and the “stay put” policy.