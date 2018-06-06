100-year-old woman dies after neck broken in mugging

A 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a street robbery has died. Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries in the attack on May 28 and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Derbyshire Police said.

She also suffered bruising to her face when she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby. The bag, which is made of fake leather and has gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation, the force confirmed. Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath, who is leading the investigation, said: “This crime is absolutely horrific. “Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting. “There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice.” Mr De’ath added: “We have a number of leads that we are pursuing and a post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death.”

