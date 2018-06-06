‘Absolutely perfect’ time for Ab Fab inspiration Lynne Franks to collect OBE

Businesswoman Lynne Franks, the women’s rights advocate and PR guru who inspired Absolutely Fabulous, has said the timing of her receiving an OBE has been “absolutely perfect”.

The 70-year-old, from Wincanton, Somerset, collected her honour, for services to business, fashion and women’s empowerment, from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Franks said: “It is really an award for all women and it is so symbolic of where we are right now in society.”

She added that it is particularly special for her, given everything that is going on in the world, from the Me Too campaign to the growing recognition and success of women’s sport and even the new Duchess of Sussex.

“I think that the timing of this is absolutely perfect. I have just turned 70 and it is symbolic for me personally because I have worked in a number of industries and I have got the honour for three of them.

“It is also wonderful in the royal family to see the new Duchess of Sussex commit herself to women’s empowerment.

“It is something that is really going through society but I do not feel we should get smug. There is so much more to do so that we can have a gender-balanced society.”