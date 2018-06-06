Air pollution from cars and vans ‘costs £6bn a year to health’

Pollution from cars and vans costs almost £6 billion in damage to health each year in the UK, with the worst impact from diesel vehicles, research suggests.

A study by researchers at the universities of Oxford and Bath found the health costs to the NHS and society was worst in cities, with the cost from the average car in inner London over the vehicle’s lifetime on the road at £7,714.

For diesel cars in the heart of the city, the health costs from pollutants nitrogen dioxide and tiny particles known as particulate matter or PM2.5, is as high as £16,424, the report released ahead of Clean Air Day on June 21 found.

On average across the country, health costs from air pollution that could be attributed to a typical UK car running on fossil fuels over its 14-year lifetime amount to £1,640, while a van costs £5,107 over its nine years on the road.

Battery-powered electric vehicles are much less dangerous to health because they create no tailpipe emissions, though they still generate polluting particles through wear on tyres and braking.

The health damage from emissions from diesel vehicles, which produce far more nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, is about five times higher than petrol vehicles and 20 times greater than for electric vehicles.

If every new car in 2019 were electric it would save more than £325 million in health costs in the first year, according to environmental charity Global Action Plan which organises Clean Air Day.

And swapping one in four car journeys in urban areas for walking or cycling could save more than £1.1 billion in damage to health each year, Global Action Plan said.

Air pollution is linked to about 40,000 premature deaths each year in the UK, compared with 98,000 preventable deaths a year which are attributable to smoking, the report said.