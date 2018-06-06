Alimony payment dispute to be resolved in Supreme Court

Graham and Maria Mills have already staged fights in a family court and in the Court of Appeal.

Five Supreme Court justices are analysing an alimony row between a divorced couple whose marriage ended 16 years ago.

Their dispute has centred on the size of maintenance payments Mrs Mills gets from Mr Mills.

Supreme Court justices are focusing on arguments about alimony paid to cover Mrs Mills’ rent.

Lady Hale, the Supreme Court President and most senior justice, said, at the start of the hearing on Wednesday, that the case raised a point of law of “some considerable importance”.

Judges have heard how the pair, who are in their 50s and have links to the London area, divorced in 2002 and agreed that Mrs Mills should get a lump sum plus monthly payments of £1,100.