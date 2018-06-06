Argentina call off World Cup warm-up against Israel after protests

Argentina have called off a World Cup warm-up match against Israel following protests by pro-Palestinian groups. A source at Argentina’s football federation confirmed the cancellation of the international friendly scheduled to be played on Saturday at Teddy Kollek Stadium in Jerusalem. The head of the Palestinian football association, Jibril Rajoub, had urged Argentina to cancel the match and had called on Arab football fans to burn posters of Argentina captain Lionel Messi if he participated.

Jibril Rajoub speaks at a press conference in front of the Argentinian representative office in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Although the stadium that was slated to host the match is in west Jerusalem, Mr Rajoub had complained that it is in a neighbourhood built on the site of a former Palestinian village destroyed during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948. He has long urged Fifa to expel Israel from the international football federation, citing Israeli travel restrictions on Palestinian players and because Israel maintains teams in West Bank settlements. The cancellation came hours after pro-Palestinian activists staged a demonstration in front of the sports complex in Barcelona where Argentina are preparing ahead of the World Cup. Some waved the blue and white striped kit of Argentina’s national team stained with red paint resembling blood. “In the end, they’ve done right thing, and this is behind us,” Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain told ESPN. “Health and common sense come first. We felt that it wasn’t right to go.”

The Argentina squad in training in Barcelona.