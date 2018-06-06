Augmented reality app to allow the world to step into Scotland

A “ground-breaking” app that invites the world to step into Scotland has been created as part of a global marketing campaign.

The augmented reality (AR) app gives users across the globe the chance to experience the country’s rich landscapes and attractions through their mobile phones.

VisitScotland, Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and Universities Scotland were involved in the app, which is available on Google Playstore and iOS platforms from Wednesday.

Tourism bosses say Scotland is the first country to develop an app of this kind as part of the Scotland is Now campaign.

Eva Kwiecinska, senior marketing manager content at VisitScotland, said: “It is incredibly exciting to launch our first venture into the world of augmented reality and to be the first country to create an app of this kind.

“AR is an innovative way to let people from anywhere in the world experience Scotland from the palm of their hands and learn more about the country in a unique and interactive way.”