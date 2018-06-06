Banners unfurled at top of Grenfell Tower ahead of one year anniversary

Banners have been unfurled at the top of Grenfell Tower emblazoned with the message: “Forever in our hearts”.

With just days to go until the one year anniversary of the disaster, the banners – including one with a green heart – mark the start of the covering up of the top part of the tower.

The majority of the charred remains of the tower has been covered with white sheeting, and there is an expectation it will be fully covered in time for commemorations next week.