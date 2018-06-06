Boss at centre of data row tells MPs he has been ‘victimised’

The former boss of Cambridge Analytica has claimed his company has been “victimised” by a liberal backlash against Brexit and the election of Donald Trump. Alexander Nix was suspended as the data analysis firm’s chief executive after being filmed discussing the use of prostitutes and bribes in honey-traps to discredit politicians, and later resigned amid claims of the misuse of Facebook users’ personal information in the Trump campaign. Giving evidence to a parliamentary committee, he admitted he was”foolish” to be captured in what he described as a “very well-organised sting” by Channel 4 News (C4N). But he insisted CA had never carried out the kind of unethical activities he discussed with an undercover reporter posing as a potential client, telling MPs it was “just a lie to impress the people I was talking to”. And he dismissed as a “point-blank lie” the claims of whistle-blowing former CA employee Christopher Wyle that the company had played a pivotal role in delivering Brexit. In a mammoth three-and-a-half hour evidence session in the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s inquiry into fake news, Mr Nix dismissed Mr Wylie as a “bitter and jealous” individual who had “bombarded” CA with allegations after leaving the company – many of which had proved to be false.

He acknowledged CA had discussions with Leave.EU about possible work for the campaign, and said it was likely the company was introduced to the group’s funder Arron Banks by former Trump aide Steve Bannon. But he said the Electoral Commission had found there was no contract with Leave.EU, CA did no paid work for and had no impact on the group’s referendum campaign. In one of a series of clashes with committee members, Mr Nix accused Ian Lucas of “building a conspiracy theory” after the Labour MP said his assertion that CA had nothing to do with Brexit was “complete nonsense”. “I’m sorry if members of this committee are unhappy with the outcome of the referendum, I’m sorry if members of the committee are unhappy with Donald Trump being President of the United States,” said a clearly angry Mr Nix. “But you can’t simply put forward your prejudices onto me and make sweeping assumptions about our involvement with a political campaign simply because that is what you want to believe… The fact is there is no evidence to support your position.” Mr Lucas retorted: “Facts are what we are presenting to you. What we are getting back from you is bluster and rudeness.”

