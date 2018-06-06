Boy arrested after teen stabbing death

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy attacked yards from his home.

Police said a 16-year-old male was arrested at his home in Wolverhampton on Wednesday and was due to be questioned later.

Keelan Wilson was injured following reports of violent disorder involving a group of people in Langley Road in the city’s Merry Hill area at about 11pm on May 29.

On Tuesday, police visited the area and made a fresh appeal to the public for information in a bid to trace those responsible for the killing.

Officers described the arrest – the first since the investigation began – as a “significant development”.