Can the PM ignore the Commons on a customs union?

I've been asking MPs of a certain age and endowed with parliamentary memory whether they can think of any precedent for what will happen on Tuesday - namely a government asking MPs to reject serious proposals that would shape the economy and governance of the UK for generations to come, without actually being able to offer those MPs a detailed alternative plan.

Perhaps it may surprise you that everyone I've approached has said that Theresa May is attempting something in the House of Commons without proper precedent - and most of them argue, even a few ardent Brexiters, that what she is doing is wrong.

It is seen as degrading the status of MPs to ask them - as she is - to vote against their consciences, which tell many of them that the UK should stay in the customs union, that it is paramount the Ireland border should remain open and that MPs should be able to force the PM back to the negotiating table if they don't like final Brexit terms, without explaining what her alternative and cunning plan may be.

That is why the resolve of rebel Tory MPs to defy her whip and will is being reinforced.

And there is a serious risk for her that the usual dozen of ultra-Remainy Conservative troublemakers will be joined by colleagues normally seen as May loyalists - but whose patience is being sorely tested by the conspicuous absence of a Brexit trade policy worth the name.