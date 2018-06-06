Commercial flights unlikely to become pilotless due to safety fears, say experts

Pilotless planes are unlikely to be used in commercial flights because of fears over safety, experts say. Long-haul passenger jets already take off, cruise and land using their onboard flight computers but a pilot and co-pilot remain in the cabin. Driverless cars are already being tested on the streets of Britain but developments in artificial intelligence are not likely to be reciprocated in commercial flight. The comments were made during an event at the Cheltenham Science Festival where a panel of aviation experts discussed the future of flight. Professor Nicholas Lawson, of Cranfield University, said he thought it likely autonomous flight would develop for cargo transport but not for passengers. He cited the example of Captain Chesley Sullenberger who landed his Airbus A320 on the Hudson river after multiple bird strikes knocked out the plane’s engines, saving all passengers.

“When you are carrying passengers and you get into the rules and regulations there, everything is predicated on failure,” Prof Lawson, himself a qualified pilot, said. “If you have an artificial intelligence system with no pilot, people like the Civil Aviation Authority and other regulatory bodies, the first question they will ask is if that system fails, what happens? “Until you can convince them that you can have several failures and nothing untoward will happen in the back, we’ve got pilots.” Peter Silverthorne, from GE Aviation, said: “Never say never. My own view, maybe old fashioned, is that you need a level of intelligence that humans can input into a machine that’s going cater for the unexpected.” The panel also discussed the problems of electric aircraft, which could be used for island-hopping flights. “Batteries are improving but they still don’t have the same capacity per weight as fuel,” Prof Lawson said. “With the current batteries there is the capability of seeing in the next five or 10 years smaller aircraft flying routes.

MobilityX conference Credit: MobilityX conference