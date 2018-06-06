Council criticised for accepting anonymous donation of Rolls Royce

An MP has criticised a “Dickensian” council for accepting an anonymous donation of a Rolls Royce for use as the Lord Provost’s car.

Glasgow City Council said the Rolls Royce Ghost will replace one of the council’s Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed and expects the move will save the city money.

The car, which bears the council’s unique ‘G0’ number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties as well as VIPs requiring transportation around the city.

It comes as the council prepares to increase nursery fees by 57%, sparking outrage among affected parents.