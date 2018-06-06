David Lammy criticises Cambridge University ‘spin’ after open letter

David Lammy has accused Cambridge University of a “spin” exercise after some of its leaders published an open letter defending its record on admitting students from diverse backgrounds. The elite institution posted a statement on its website on Wednesday saying that criticism was “wrong” and “potentially damaging” after Universities Minister Sam Gyimah said the current situation is “staggering”. The letter’s authors also said that in its most recent intake, 22% of students enrolled described themselves as black and minority ethnic and 64% were from state schools, which it said were the highest proportions on record. But Labour MP Mr Lammy, who has investigated intakes at the Oxbridge universities, said Cambridge must “put its money where its mouth is” by encouraging students from wider backgrounds to apply, as well as using contextual data when making offers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He said: “Instead of looking to blame the applicants, schools and everyone apart from themselves, it would be more helpful if both Cambridge and Oxford focused attention on reforming their admissions processes. “We need systemic change, not piecemeal PR exercises.” Since his first requests for access data in 2010, Mr Lammy said, “very little has changed” with only “minor progress” witnessed at Cambridge and Oxford. “Instead of spin and massaging the figures, the universities need to face up to their own institutional failings and ask tough questions about its admissions process,” he said. The letter from Professor Graham Virgo, pro-vice-chancellor for education, Jon Beard, director of Cambridge’s admissions office, and Dr Sam Lucy, director of admissions for the Cambridge colleges, came a day after Mr Gyimah’s criticisms were published.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.