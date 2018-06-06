Downing Street protests as May and Netanyahu clash over Gaza violence

Theresa May has told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu she is concerned about the shooting of Palestinians during a wave of protests at the Gaza border. The Prime Minister stressed she recognised Israel’s right to self-defence but called on Mr Netanyahu to take action to alleviate the situation. The Israeli prime minister insisted that the protests were driven by militant group Hamas and the response was aimed at minimising causalities. The pair are also at odds over the Iran nuclear deal, with Mrs May restating the UK’s commitment to the agreement, which Israel opposes and US President Donald Trump has pulled out from.

Rival groups of protesters gathered outside Downing Street waving Palestinian and Israeli flags ahead of Mr Netanyahu’s arrival. Mrs May told him the UK was “concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives” in the recent Gaza protests. She said the UK “absolutely recognises” the right that Israel has for self-defence against the activities of “extremists and terrorists”. “But with 100 Palestinian lives lost and a deteriorating situation in Gaza I hope we can talk about how we can alleviate that situation and how we can ensure that we can get back to a position where we are able to find a way through to talk about a two-state solution.”

Mr Netanyahu insisted protesters were being “paid for and pushed by Hamas” to try to break through the border and kill Israelis. “This is not a non-violent protest, quite the contrary,” he said. “We are doing everything we can to both minimise casualties and at the same time protect Israeli lives.”

