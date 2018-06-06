England stars on their first World Cup memories ahead of Russia 2018

England footballers have been reminiscing about their first World Cup memories as they prepare to head to this year's tournament in Russia. Fabian Delph and Marcus Rashford told ITV News about the players and teams that inspired them as youngsters and whose success they hope to emulate. For Delph, who was often too energetic to concentrate on watching football, his first memory of World Cup action was in 1998 when an 18-year-old Michael Owen burst onto the scene.

Michael Owen at 18 years old wearing his famously too-big football kit. Credit: PA

The 28-year-old said: "I remember seeing a young lad Michael Owen step on the big stage and just completely be there, be present and step up to the occasion. "His kit was hanging off him, he was so slight, so skinny and the impact he had was phenomenal." Rashford's first World Cup memories come four years later, when he watched a Ronaldo-inspired Brazil win the tournament for a fifth time.

Brazil won the competition for the fifth time in 2002, more times than any other country. Credit: PA

Most Brits will remember the 2002 World Cup for England's dramatic quarter-final exit after keeper David Seaman was lobbed from way out by Ronaldinho's unbelievable free kick. Rashford however is more familiar with the tournament winners, who had world class players including Rivaldo, Ronaldo and Cafu. He said: "I remember watching Brazil games, at the time they were playing free flowing football and it was just a joy to watch them.

Ronaldo's famously unusual haircut was a talking point of the tournament. Credit: PA

"They looked like they were happy on the pitch and they enjoyed every moment together on the pitch." Despite manager Gareth Southgate's inexperienced squad selection, Rashford says the players "take into games that same enjoyment of playing" that Brazil had 16 years ago.

England's 1998 World Cup squad was full of hope and potential but they faltered in the last 16. Credit: PA

Delph says he doesn't have any earlier World Cup memories because his interest was always playing football rather than watching it. "It's a special thing doing that on the pitch so we definitely have to take that into the tournament," he said.

It is hoped this year's England team will do better than in previous competitions but expectations are low. Credit: PA