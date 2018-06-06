Financial regulator to investigate TSB IT migration problems

The city watchdog has confirmed it is investigating TSB’s troubled IT migration as the head of a committee of MPs warned she is “deeply concerned” about how problems were communicated. The head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a letter to Treasury Committee chairwoman Nicky Morgan that the regulator would carry out a joint investigation with the Prudential Regulation Authority. Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA, noted: “We do not normally make this information public, but, given the level of public interest, I want to be clear that we will be conducting this work.”

TSB chief executive Paul Pester's response to the trouble has been questioned. Credit: TSB online problems

Mrs Morgan released correspondence with the watchdog in which Mr Bailey said TSB chief executive Paul Pester’s evidence to the committee in May was “an optimistic view” and “greater caution would have made sense”. Mr Bailey said Dr Pester could have shared “more detail with the committee”, including the initial views of a team of experts from IBM who were drafted in to help solve the crisis. Up to 1.9 million people using TSB’s digital and mobile banking found themselves locked out of their bank accounts following the migration of data on customers from former owner Lloyds’ IT system to a new one managed by current owner Sabadell.

Last month, Dr Pester told MPs on the Treasury Committee that he took “absolute responsibility” for the problems, but said the migration of billions of customer records was successful “to the penny” and the underlying engine of the bank was “working well”. He is due to appear in front of the committee again on Wednesday.