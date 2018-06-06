Firefighters tackle large blaze in central London hotel

London Fire Brigade said 15 engines and 97 firefighters and officers had been sent to the scene at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in Knightsbridge, as huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Nearly 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a central London hotel.

LFB said the blaze was “very visible” and they had received more than 35 calls about the incident so far.

The hotel has 12 floors, the brigade added.