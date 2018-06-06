German probe targets 95-year-old Nazi death squad suspect

German prosecutors are investigating a suspected former member of Adolf Hitler’s mobile killing squads for involvement in Second World War massacres. The case against 95-year-old Wilhelm Karl Friedrich Hoffmeister is part of an 11th-hour effort to bring elderly ex-Nazis to justice, the Associated Press has learned. It is the third case opened in Germany in recent months targeting individuals believed to have been part of the Einsatzgruppen death squads. All three are being investigated under a new legal argument, recently upheld by the country’s top criminal court, that someone who helped the Nazi killing machinery run can be convicted of accessory to mass murder, even if they cannot be linked to specific deaths. Efraim Zuroff, the head Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Centre in Jerusalem, who alerted German authorities about the new suspects. “It was a very significant decision, but it’s only one that has been reaching fruition in recent months after we helped them find now three people who fit the category,” he said.

Extending the legal standard on complicity from death camp guards to the Einsatzgruppen raises the possibility of a fresh wave of investigations, said Efraim Zuroff, the head Nazi hunter at the Simon Wiesenthal Centre in Jerusalem, who alerted German authorities about the new suspects. “It was a very significant decision, but it’s only one that has been reaching fruition in recent months after we helped them find now three people who fit the category,” he said. “It’s not exactly clear why it took them so long.” The Einsatzgruppen were the Nazis’ opening salvo in the Holocaust — SS units and police personnel who followed the regular army as it pushed into the Soviet Union in 1941, slaughtering perceived racial or political enemies in mass executions. Estimates vary, but experts agree they were responsible for more than a million killings. The Nazis later established their system of death camps partially due to concerns about the psychological effects the up-close mass killings were having on the Einsatzgruppen troops.

