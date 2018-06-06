- ITV Report
The hidden truth of plastic pollution
- Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates
On the surface you could be forgiven for thinking Greece's pristine coastline is untouched by humans.
But ITV News can reveal how its seabed is suffering irreversible damage from plastic pollution.
The divers of the Loutraki Club are hoping to show visitors what plastic waste is doing to unseen parts of the nation's most sought after holiday spots.
ITV News joined the club for a 40-minute dive in the Gulf of Corinth, Greece during which they hauled more than 22 kilos of plastic to shore.
Any piece of plastic discarded in the water will remain there for hundreds of years.
Among the items collected from the underwater haul, a large sheet of plastic, plastic rope, several bottles and the deck of a small boat.
President of the Loutraki Dive Club told ITV News: "Everything you leave on the beach, on the road, with the rain and the wind it ends up in the sea."
The United Nations is backing a campaign urging people to give up plastic for a full day in support of World Ocean Day on 8 June.
Around eight million pieces of plastic makes its way into the ocean every day.
The problem has touched even the most remote parts of the world where microplastics have been found embedded in the Arctic ice.