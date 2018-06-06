The hidden truth of plastic pollution

Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

On the surface you could be forgiven for thinking Greece's pristine coastline is untouched by humans. But ITV News can reveal how its seabed is suffering irreversible damage from plastic pollution. The divers of the Loutraki Club are hoping to show visitors what plastic waste is doing to unseen parts of the nation's most sought after holiday spots.

ITV News joined the club for a 40-minute dive in the Gulf of Corinth, Greece during which they hauled more than 22 kilos of plastic to shore. Any piece of plastic discarded in the water will remain there for hundreds of years.

Bottles, cans and plastic rope found in the rubbish collected from the seabed. Credit: ITV News