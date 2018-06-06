Hunt signals significant funding boost for NHS

The NHS is set to get a “significant” increase in funding to mark its 70th anniversary next month, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has signalled.

Mr Hunt said that Prime Minister Theresa May understands the need for a boost in resources.

He told The Guardian: “I’ve been making the NHS’s case that we need significant and sustainable funding increases to meet the demographic challenges we face, and the Prime Minister completely appreciates that.

“Now the economy is back on its feet and growing much more healthily we’re able to have a discussion for the first time about a significant increase in resources, and that presents enormous opportunity for the country in terms of the type of NHS that our children and grandchildren will experience.”

Mr Hunt said Brexit had made it “challenging” for the NHS to recruit EU staff.

The Health Secretary also admitted that he is “struggling” to deliver on his promise of 5,000 more GPs in England by 2020.