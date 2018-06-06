In Video: police chase driver in near-miss with train

A driver narrowly missed a train on a level crossing as he reached speeds of up to 115mph while trying to escape from police.

Isaiah Eghobamien was travelling at up to twice the legal limit as he sped through Fulbourn in Cambridgeshire on April 25.

A police camera captured him swerving past crossing barriers in front of a passing train, before he later crashed.

Eghobamien, who admitted one count of dangerous driving on May 30, was detained for a year and banned from the roads for two-and-a-half years.