Iraqi MPs approve manual ballot recount after election fraud claims

Iraq’s parliament has voted in favour of a manual ballot recount after allegations of widespread fraud in the country’s recently held parliamentary elections, an MP said.

The development could further prolong the process of forming a new government.

Mohammed Saadoun said MPs voted on the bill on Wednesday.

The vote was an amendment to the country’s election law and also includes cancellation of vote results from balloting abroad and in camps for displaced people in four Sunni-dominated provinces.

“This is meant to correct the election results and bring the political process in Iraq back on track after it was proven that fraud and manipulation of vote results took place,” he said.

Mr Saadoun added that the only ballots that would not be recounted were the votes of minority ethnic groups.

The four Sunni-dominated provinces where vote results from balloting in camps for people displaced during the recent war against the Islamic State group would be cancelled are Anbar, Diyala, Salahuddin and Ninevah.