Irish boxing gym members heartbroken after fatal shooting

The boxing gym founded by Irish boxing champion Katie Taylor’s father has said its members are heartbroken after a user was shot dead.

Sports and keep fit enthusiast Bobby Messett, 50, died while Pete Taylor, 57, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the attack near Dublin. A third man, 35, was also hurt.

They were part of a group of up to 20 people at Bray Boxing Club in Co Wicklow who were about to start a session shortly before 7am on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire.

A statement from the club said Mr Messett had been a dedicated and determined member for eight years and it was an “absolute pleasure to have been gifted with so many hours of his time”.