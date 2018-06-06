Judges urged to overturn ‘unlawful’ decision to close London police stations

A university lecturer who was the victim of a violent attack has urged High Court judges to overturn a decision to close more than half of London’s police stations.

Paul Kohler, 59, believes the only reason he survived a brutal beating in 2014 was because officers were able to get to his home from the local station in Wimbledon, south west London, within eight minutes of the 999 call made by his daughter.

David Wolfe QC, representing Mr Kohler in his judicial review action, told two judges in London on Wednesday that he was seeking an order quashing the closure decision.

At the heart of the case is a challenge over plans by the London Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime to close 37 of the current 73 police stations across the capital.

Mr Wolfe argued before Lord Justice Lindblom and Mr Justice Lewis that the decision to close police station counters and dispose of the premises was “unlawful”.

He submitted that the consultation process carried out before the decision was made was “characterised by a lack of information and a lack of clarity”.

The QC said the decision “needs to be quashed and the process re-run”, with a public consultation that “allows Londoners to properly participate” in the “crucial” issue of police station closures.

Before the proceedings began, a spokeswoman for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The mayor robustly defends the challenge brought against the planned closure of police station counters and consultation process behind it.”