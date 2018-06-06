Labour row over ‘internal market’ plan post-Brexit

Labour rebels called for the party to back membership of the single market despite Jeremy Corbyn’s top team rejecting a Norway-style relationship with the EU. The Labour frontbench rejected offering support to measures which would see the UK remain in the European Economic Area (EEA) after Brexit and instead proposed an alternative plan. The official Labour amendments to the Brexit Bill would call on Theresa May to make maintaining “full access” to the EU “internal market” an objective of the negotiations with Brussels.

A Commons showdown on the Government’s Brexit legislation has been set for June 12 after the House of Lords rewrote significant parts of the EU (Withdrawal) Bill – including inserting a commitment to staying in the EEA. It is understood Labour MPs will be ordered abstain on the Lords EEA amendment but will be asked instead to back the call for a “bespoke” deal which would see shared UK-EU institutions and regulations. But critics of the approach set out by Mr Corbyn and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer insisted that backing the Lords amendment was the best hope of securing a “soft” exit from the EU. Former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie said: “We should not be in the business of bailing out Theresa May when she’s facing rebellion on the single market.”

Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle added: “Many of us will be supporting the EEA amendment from Lords. Not any lesser alternative.”

