Lecturer’s fight against police station closures reaches the High Court

A university lecturer who was beaten by a gang of burglars is taking his fight over plans to close more than half of London’s police stations to the High Court.

Two judges will hear a judicial review action on Wednesday by Paul Kohler, who was left with severe facial injuries after a raid on his home in 2014.

His lawyers say his challenge is over plans by the London Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime “to close 37 of the current 73 police stations across the capital”.

They said the move was announced by London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan in November 2017, following a consultation, “in a bid to make financial savings in response to the Government’s ongoing cuts to police funding”.

Mr Kohler, 59, believes the only reason he survived a brutal attack is because officers were able to get to his house from the local station in Wimbledon, south-west London, within eight minutes of the 999 call made by his daughter.

Lawyers for Mr Kohler will argue at a hearing in London before Lord Justice Lindblom and Mr Justice Lewis that the “original public consultation and consequent decision were legally flawed and unlawful”.