More sunshine tomorrow but hit and miss downpours across the southern counties in the morning will be prolonged, heavy and possibly thundery as they drift into the M4 corridor and parts of the Midlands. More cloud in the south but highs of 23-24C with slightly muggy air.

Elsewhere, more cheerful with blue skies and sunshine - feeling warm but cooler for eastern coasts - and here brighter than today after early cloud breaks up and melts away.