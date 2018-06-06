May’s broken Brexit backstop

Is there something of the Stalin politburo about the way Theresa May runs her cabinet? Credit: PA

Theresa May’s style of cabinet government, according to a number of her ministers, is to allow full and frank discussion of contentious issues by senior ministers, and then get her cabinet secretary Jeremy Heywood to produce minutes that reflect the outcome she and he desire, rather than what was actually said. There is more than a touch of the latter days of the Stalin politburo about her approach, according to one. But in the note sent to members of her Brexit subcommittee - about what they supposedly agreed on a “backstop” plan to effectively keep the UK following customs-union and single-market rules to make sure the Ireland border stays open, pending assent from the EU on a different technical solution - she seems to have over-reached.

Because for the Brexiter members of the cabinet - especially Davis and Johnson - there is no doubt that the backstop is a Trojan Horse. They see it as a sinister device to deliver the kind of soft Brexit they see as worse than no Brexit - because the UK would stay under the sway of EU rules, with no chance to influence them.

Killing May's backstop plan could heighten the risk of a bad Brexit Credit: PA