More deaths under new abortion laws than in Nazi Holocaust – DUP’s Wells

A high-profile Democratic Unionist and former Stormont health minister has compared the abortion regime in Great Britain to the Holocaust.

Jim Wells claimed the numbers murdered by the Nazis in concentration camps were comparable to the number of terminations since abortion laws were relaxed in England, Scotland and Wales.

The vocal anti-abortion campaigner made the remarks amid growing calls for reform of the law in Northern Ireland, where terminations are banned in all but extreme circumstances.

Mr Wells was taking part in a radio debate on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show when a commentator with an opposing view accused the DUP of characterising pro-choice voices in British politics as “like the Nazis” and claiming there was “something worse than the Holocaust happening in England”.

The South Down Assembly Member replied: “I don’t think he’s too far wrong.”