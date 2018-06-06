Mourners to pay respects to England World Cup hero Ray Wilson

The funeral of World Cup winner Ray Wilson is being held in the town where he made his name as a footballer.

The 1966 hero, often described as England’s greatest left back, died after a battle with dementia aged 83.

The service for the MBE is being held at Huddersfield Crematorium, starting at 12.30pm.

Wilson was born in Derbyshire and played for Huddersfield Town, Everton, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City.