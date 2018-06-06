Nearly 100 firefighters tackle large blaze at luxury London hotel

Nearly 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on the roof of a luxury hotel in an upmarket area of central London.

London Fire Brigade said 15 engines and 97 firefighters and officers had been sent to the scene at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, in Knightsbridge, as huge plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

The 12-storey Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park completed the “most extensive restoration in its 115-year history”, according to a statement published by owner Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in May.

All 181 bedrooms and suites are “now more luxurious and comfortable than ever before” and the building’s “iconic facade was revitalised”, the company said.

The hotel is located between Hyde Park and the Knightsbridge shopping district, which includes Harrods.