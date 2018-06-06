Philippines president Duterte threatens to use emergency rule ‘to the hilt’

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to use emergency powers and enforce them “to the hilt” to deal with relentless criticism over his human rights record and various other controversies.

Mr Duterte, who placed the southern third of the archipelago nation last year under martial law to battle Muslim militants, said “there’s no difference actually between martial law and a declaration of national emergency”.

He added: “Even with this meagre emergency power, I will use it to the hilt (to) put things in order.”

Mr Duterte has threatened before to resort to authoritarian rule nationwide if lawlessness worsens.

In a late-night conference after his arrival from a trip to South Korea, the president warned that he would place problematic government agencies under his office so he could supervise them directly.

He has publicly sacked several officials for alleged corruption, excessive foreign trips and other unspecified wrongdoings.