Theresa May’s Brexit approach has more delays than railways, says Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn likened the government’s European Union withdrawal approach to Northern trains Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn warned Theresa May’s Brexit strategy is more chaotic than the rail timetable after he was pressed to rule out a second referendum. The Labour leader likened the government’s European Union withdrawal approach to Northern trains, telling MPs the Prime Minister has “delivered more delays and more cancellations” than the franchise. He also claimed government “incompetence” threatens businesses and jobs as he sought to exploit Tory divisions over Brexit, against a backdrop of splits in his own party.

Mrs May simply replied “yes” when asked if she remains committed to leading the UK out of the EU by March 2019 and completing the transition period by December 2020. Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, she declined to be drawn on when the government would publish its detailed post-Brexit vision in a white paper, but pressed Mr Corbyn on whether he wants a second referendum. Mrs May also accused Labour of trying to “frustrate the Brexit process at every stage”. The pair began PMQs by remembering the London Bridge terror attack, days after its first anniversary.

Theresa May remains committed to leading the UK out of the EU by March 2019. Credit: PA

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Corbyn said: “When it comes to Brexit, this government has delivered more delays and more cancellations than Northern rail. “The government’s white paper is delayed, its customs proposals have been cancelled and it has ripped up its own timetable – just like our shambolic privatised railways. This government’s incompetence threatens our economy, businesses, jobs and our communities. “So, my question to the Prime Minister is this: which will last longer, the Northern rail franchise or her premiership?”

Mrs May replied: “Labour voted for a referendum, they voted to trigger Article 50 and since then they have tried to frustrate the Brexit process at every stage.” She added: “Today we saw again they’re refusing to rule out a second referendum. “The British people voted to leave the European Union and it is this government that is delivering on the vote of the British people.” Mrs May earlier stressed the importance of next week’s votes on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which seeks to transfer EU law into UK law. The government is facing possible defeats after suffering 15 losses when the legislation was considered in the House of Lords.

