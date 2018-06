Rescue efforts resume after volcano eruption in Guatemala

Authorities in Guatemala have cautiously resumed search and rescue operations in towns and villages devastated by the eruption of the Volcano of Fire, with time quickly running out to find any survivors. Workers poked metal rods into the terrain to release smoke, an indication that super-hot temperatures remained below the surface three days after the volcanic explosion that killed at least 75 people.

Once a verdant collection of canyons, hillsides and farms, the area was reduced to a moonscape of ash by the avalanche of fast-moving molten rock, mud, and debris. After a drone survey, police managed to reach a farm where a home had been buried and people were believed to have been trapped inside.

ENVIRONMENT Volcano Credit: ENVIRONMENT Volcano

At least 192 people are missing, and the death toll was sure to rise. At the wreckage in the village of San Miguel Los Lotes near the base of the volcano, rescue crews were operating again but rain from the previous night had caused the ash to harden. “We are analysing the terrain,” said David de Leon, spokesman for the disaster agency Conred.

Guatemala Volcano Credit: Guatemala Volcano

Authorities warned that the rain increased the chance of muddy flows of volcanic material and other debris. A red alert remained in place for the departments of Escuintla, Sacatepequez and Chimaltenango, and people were advised not to linger near the affected zones. Firefighters’ spokesman Julio Sanchez said on Tuesday that 72 hours after Sunday’s eruption there will be little chance of finding anyone alive.

Guatemala Volcano Credit: Guatemala Volcano

“We don’t rule out the possibility of some person alive, but the condition in which the homes are makes that possibility pretty unlikely,” Mr Sanchez said, adding that some of the ash was still at temperatures between 750 and 1,300F (400 and 700C). On Tuesday, frightened people living near the volcano fled with their children and few possessions when authorities warned of fresh flows of super-heated debris, taking no chances after they were given little time to evacuate before Sunday’s eruption. Traffic came to a standstill on choked roads and many without vehicles fled on foot, even from the city of Escuintla, which is located about 15 kilometres (10 miles) from the volcano and was not under an evacuation order.

Guatemala Volcano Credit: Guatemala Volcano

Businesses throughout the area were shuttered as owners joined the flood of those evacuating. Mirna Priz wept as she sat on a rock at a crossroads, her suitcase in front of her and her 11-year-old son Allen and their terrier mix Cara Sucia by her side. “You feel powerless,” she said. “I don’t know where I’m going to go. To leave my things, everything I have.”

Guatemala Volcano Credit: Guatemala Volcano