Rugby: Researchers identify safer way to tackle

Academics have pinpointed rugby tackles which they believe minimise the risk of head injuries. Analysis by researchers from Trinity College in Dublin showed that tackling the lower trunk of the ball carrier’s body – not the upper trunk or upper legs – was safer. Concussion can be a serious danger to players. Blows to the head have been a factor in deaths and periods out of action.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Associate professor Ciaran Simms said: “The physical and high-impact nature of rugby union has made head injuries and long-term brain health a concern, and the 2016-17 English Premiership rugby union season was the sixth consecutive one in which concussion was the most commonly reported match injury – contributing to 22% of all match injuries during that season. “Our findings have helped us better understand the mechanisms of head impacts in rugby union and resulted in these recommendations, which we hope may guide prevention strategies and reduce head injury assessment risks for athletes.” In 2014 Ireland international outhalf Johnny Sexton suffered four concussions and was told to serve a 12-week stand-down period. In March of that year he lay on the pitch at the Stade de France following a collision with Frenchman Mathieu Bastareaud.

Leinster Rugby v Montpellier – European Champions Cup – Pool Four – RDS Arena Credit: Rugby's Johnny Sexton lies injured (Niall Carson/PA)