Spectacled bears and snow leopards among creatures getting funding boost

Bolivia’s spectacled bears and the snow leopard – Nepal’s “ghost of the mountains” – are among wildlife being supported by funding from the UK. Projects to protect the threatened species are among 52 schemes awarded a share of £10.6 million from the latest round of the Environment Department’s (Defra) Darwin Initiative to help protect wildlife and nature around the world. Chester Zoo has received funding to help people and bears in Bolivia, where around 3,000 of the animals live and are vulnerable to extinction.

Climate change has affected the bears and also humans who have switched from arable agriculture to livestock farming, which has resulted in more encounters between people, bears and livestock, causing conflict. Chester Zoo’s project aims to help people and bears, monitoring the animals and improving livelihoods for local communities by trialling new income streams such as cheese making and beekeeping. Dr Alexandra Zimmermann, head of conservation science at Chester Zoo, said: “Through the support from the Darwin Initiative we will be able to facilitate human-bear co-existence in the southern Bolivian Andes. “Our project links poverty reduction and benefits from biodiversity conservation by improving livelihoods and wellbeing of communities who live alongside this threatened species.”

