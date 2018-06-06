Suspect photo released after attack on homeowner, 86

The family of an elderly burglary victim who suffered broken bones in her neck and back have issued a statement condemning the “disgusting” attack.

Detectives have named Nicholas Mason, aged 43, as a prime suspect after pensioner Veronica Eustace was seriously assaulted in her home in South Yardley, Birmingham, on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old victim was badly injured during a burglary attempt in Greenwood, just off Blakesley Road, at around 6.30am.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, Mrs Eustace’s family said: “We feel physically sick at what this man has done to our Mom.

“She only celebrated her 86th birthday two weeks ago, with all of her family around her in her home where she felt safe.

“If he’d have just taken money we could have replaced it but we can’t fix this.”