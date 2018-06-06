Terror trial shown images of arrest by armed police outside Parliament

The moment armed police swooped to arrest an alleged knife-wielding terrorist outside Parliament has been played in court. Khalid Ali, 28, was detained in Whitehall on April 27 last year, four weeks after Khalid Masood brought carnage to Westminster. Jurors at the Old Bailey were shown CCTV of Ali’s arrest while crowds of people milled around Parliament Square.

Khalid Ali court case Credit: Khalid Ali court case

As officers moved in they shouted out to Ali: “Armed police. Armed police.” The trained plumber put his hands in the air by his head and lowered himself to his knees then onto the ground. Asked if he had anything on him that could harm a person, Ali said: “You’ll see.” Two knives were retrieved from his jacket pockets and a third from the waistband of his tracksuit bottoms. Ali allegedly set out that day armed with three knives to bring a “message” to British decision-makers. The court has heard he planned an attack in the UK after spending five years with the Taliban in Afghanistan making bombs.

Khalid Ali court case Credit: Khalid Ali court case