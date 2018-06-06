The dogs which showed the Queen and Camilla how they can sniff out cancer

A dog sniffs out Parkinson's disease just from a swab of sweat. Credit: PA

The Queen has been told how dogs are so far ahead of humans when it comes to detecting cancer, scientists are developing a digital dog’s nose. If successful, she was told, it will save lives. Dogs which sniff out cancers are trained by the charity Medical Detection Dogs. And in the Royal Mews, the stables at the back of Buckingham Palace earlier, the Queen watched Kizzy – a cocker spaniel – discover which of the eight urine samples placed in front of her came from a human with bladder cancer.

The charity was celebrating its 10th anniversary. Credit: PA

It took Kizzy just half a second to dismiss the samples which were clear until she correctly indentify the one with cancer. The dogs are being trained after the discovery some years ago that cancers do have a smell. Kizzy went on to successfully detect a sample from a human with prostate cancer – a condition one in eight men will get. Prostate cancer is harder to detect from a urine sample as it has not been in direct contact. But this dog proved even that was possible. The charity also showed how one of their dogs can detect the early signs of Parkinsons Disease, just from sniffing a swab of human sweat.

The Duchess of Cornwall is a patron of the charity. Credit: PA