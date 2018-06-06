Trump criticises ‘fake news’ reporting over Melania

US President Donald Trump has complained about media reports questioning the first lady’s recent absence from public view. Mr Trump said the press has been “so unfair, and vicious” over his wife Melania.

The US leader tweeted that during Mrs Trump’s recovery from a medical procedure “they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse”. He adds: “All Fake, she is doing really well!”

