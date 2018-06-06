Trump ditches Philadelphia Eagles event to scupper players’ no-show

US president Donald Trump has ditched a White House celebration for Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles in favour of his own “Celebration of America” after it became clear most of the players were not going to show up.

Mr Trump's event was designed to shame NFL stars who have taken a knee during the national anthem ahead of games to protest against racism and police brutality.

Unexpectedly the event has also served to highlight that the US president is uncertain of the words to "God Save America", as footage from the event showed him nodding along to the tune but struggling with the lyrics.

The Eagle's owner, Jeffrey Lurie, is a long-standing critic of Mr Trump, and several Eagles players have also spoken out against the American football league’s new policy which requires players to stand for the national anthem before matches – or stay in the locker room.

But despite Mr Trump's attempts to focus the row on the "take a knee" campaign, Eagles players never knelt during the Star-Spangled Banner throughout the 2017 season and their march to the Super Bowl title.

And while some players had been planning to stay away, others had reportedly expected to attend the celebration and were disappointed to have been disinvited.