TSB overwhelmed by fraud reports after IT problems, says chief executive

TSB chief executive Paul Pester has apologised “profusely” to customers who suffered fraud as a result of the IT problems that caused chaos for the bank as he appeared for a second time before MPs. Mr Pester told the Treasury Committee that the bank was “overwhelmed” by reports of fraud from customers in the days after an IT migration went wrong, saying the bank saw an uplift in attacks 70 times the normal figure. He said: “I obviously apologise profusely for this.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The committee focused their questions on the ability of the bank’s fraud line to handle the influx of cases, noting some customers had reported waiting “hours” for help from staff, but Mr Pester said the phone line had cut wait times to two or three minutes. Mr Pester apologised repeatedly as he appeared before the committee after a difficult first hearing on May 2 during which chairwoman Nicky Morgan described his evidence as “the most staggering example of a chief executive who seems unwilling to realise the scale of the problem that is being faced”. Asked if he should take responsibility for many committee members feeling the way he had communicated to them was misleading, he answered: “I’m deeply sorry if you feel I have misled the committee. There is nothing that I’ve said that has not been said in good faith. “Everything I have said to you I have said in good faith. Everything I have said to you I believe to be full and complete. And every piece of information I’ve provided to you is the best information I’ve had available at the time.”

TSB online problems Credit: A message from TSB chief executive Paul Pester