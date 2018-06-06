Uproar in Israel after Argentina calls off friendly match

Israel is in uproar over Argentina’s abrupt cancellation of a World Cup warm-up match following pro-Palestinian protests, with some of the country’s leaders accusing Lionel Messi and his teammates of caving in to terrorism. Israel was eagerly awaiting the sold-out international friendly scheduled for Saturday night at Jerusalem’s Teddy Kollek Stadium and the arrival of some of the world’s best players. Argentina is one of the most popular national teams among Israelis and fans had been scrambling to get a chance to see Messi in person ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

But after a fierce Palestinian campaign, which included images of Argentina’s white and sky-blue striped jersey stained with red paint resembling blood and threats to burn Messi posters, Argentina’s football federation announced it was skipping the event. “In the end, they’ve done right thing, and this is behind us,” Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain told ESPN. “Health and common sense come first. We felt that it wasn’t right to go.” Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called Argentine president Mauricio Macri and urged him to intervene, to no avail. Later, Israel’s sports ministry said a “negotiation” about the match was under way, perhaps in the hopes of salvaging it, but gave no further details.

