US judge removed from office over sex assault sentence

A US judge who sentenced a former Stanford University swimmer to six months in jail instead of a long prison term for sexual assault has been removed from office.

Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky, who handed Brock Turner the widely criticised sentence in 2016, is the first California judge recalled since 1932.

A statement from the victim captured the national spotlight, recounting the ordeal of the investigation and trial, where she was cross-examined about her drinking habits and sexual experience.

“You took away my worth, my privacy, my energy, my time, my intimacy, my confidence, my own voice, until today,” she said in a statement read in court before the sentencing.

Within days, a politically connected Stanford law professor who was friends with the victim launched a campaign to recall the judge.

Santa Clara County voters agreed on Tuesday, ousting Judge Persky from office after nearly 15 years on the bench.

“The broader message of this victory is that violence against women is now a voting issue,” said Michele Dauber, an outspoken women’s rights campus activist who launched the recall effort.