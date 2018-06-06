VIP airlift for seal pup found abandoned on Scottish island

A baby seal has been flown to the mainland for specialist treatment after she was found abandoned on an island. The harbour seal pup, which is less than two weeks old, was rescued on Eriskay in the Outer Hebrides by local vet David Buckland after occupants of a house overlooking Prince’s Beach discovered her on June 1. Mr Buckland provided her with plenty of fluids as she was extremely malnourished. It is not known what happened to her mother.

Sharleen McPhee, of Loganair Customer Services, and vet David Buckland prepare the seal for its journey Credit: Loganair/PA

Once she was fit to travel, the seal was flown to Glasgow by Loganair, free of charge, and then taken to the Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fischcross, Clackmannanshire, to continue her recovery. Mr Buckland, from the Southern Isles Veterinary Practice, accompanied the pup on her journey on Monday evening. Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “It was a pleasure to make arrangements to fly the baby seal pup to Glasgow, and make sure she was given first-class service for her first time on board an aircraft. “The Highlands and Islands is our heartland and we’re always glad to help where we can.” The rescue centre is also caring for a young male pup rescued from the Isle of Eigg and both seals will be looked after together until they are ready to be released back into the wild.

The seal in a crate ahead of its journey on a Loganair flight to Glasgow Credit: Loganair/PA