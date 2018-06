It will be dry with warm sunny spells for much of the UK today.

However, it will be cloudier and cooler for some eastern and northeastern parts, especially along some North Sea coasts.

Winds will generally be light throughout, although it will be a little fresher around some coasts, with developing sea breezes.

There is the risk of a few isolated showers across the west of Northern Ireland.

Top temperature 23 Celsius (73 F).